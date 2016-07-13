David GrayBritish singer/songwriter. Born 13 June 1968
David Gray
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqg0m.jpg
1968-06-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3e8bd859-7d82-49e0-b267-84fc46e2bf68
David Gray Biography (Wikipedia)
David Gray (born 13 June 1968) is an English singer-songwriter. Gray released his first album in 1993 and received worldwide attention after the release of White Ladder six years later. It was the first of three UK chart-toppers in six years for Gray, of which the latter two also made the Top 17 in the US. White Ladder became the fifth best-selling album of the 2000s in the UK. Gray has been nominated for four Brit Awards – twice for Best British Male.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Gray Performances & Interviews
- David Gray - Fixativehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05q0z8p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05q0z8p.jpg2017-12-04T23:30:00.000ZDavid Gray playing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05q0lt6
David Gray - Fixative
- David Gray - Please Forgive Mehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05q0smw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05q0smw.jpg2017-12-04T23:30:00.000ZDavid Gray playing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05q0ltp
David Gray - Please Forgive Me
- David Gray - Sail Awayhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05q0wr7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05q0wr7.jpg2017-12-04T23:30:00.000ZDavid Gray playing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05q0lwb
David Gray - Sail Away
- David Gray - Say Hello Wave Goodbyehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05q124b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05q124b.jpg2017-12-04T23:30:00.000ZDavid Gray playing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05q0ly5
David Gray - Say Hello Wave Goodbye
- David Gray - This Year's Lovehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05q0qb0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05q0qb0.jpg2017-12-04T23:30:00.000ZDavid Gray playing live at Maida Vale for Mastertapes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05q0m0z
David Gray - This Year's Love
- “You think ‘my God, this has come from right inside me’”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05q0g3r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05q0g3r.jpg2017-12-04T10:32:00.000ZDavid Gray speaks to John Wilson about writing Please Forgive Me.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05q0ckt
“You think ‘my God, this has come from right inside me’”
- David Gray - Smoke Without Fire, In session at Radio 2's Piano Roomhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bznwv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bznwv.jpg2017-06-01T09:45:00.000ZFor the first time, David Gray performs the track Smoke Without Fire, in session for Jo Whiley in BBC Radio 2's Piano Roomhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p053pbw4
David Gray - Smoke Without Fire, In session at Radio 2's Piano Room
- David Gray Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02bf0kx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02bf0kx.jpg2014-11-09T13:48:00.000ZSuperstar singer of song David Gray gave us goose bumps with this live sessionhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02bf0lw
David Gray Live in Session
David Gray Tracks
Sort by
Babylon
David Gray
Babylon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg0m.jpglink
Babylon
Last played on
This Year's Love
David Gray
This Year's Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036nhx1.jpglink
This Year's Love
Last played on
Please Forgive Me
David Gray
Please Forgive Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg0m.jpglink
Please Forgive Me
Last played on
Upcoming Events
15
Mar
2019
David Gray
St David's Hall, Cardiff, UK
16
Mar
2019
David Gray
Cambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge, UK
17
Mar
2019
David Gray
Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London, UK
19
Mar
2019
David Gray
Brighton Dome, Brighton, UK
20
Mar
2019
David Gray
Cliffs Pavilion, Southend On Sea, UK
Latest David Gray News
David Gray Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Ray LaMontagne - Trouble (Later Archive 2004)
-
A guide to dreadlocks with Newton Faulkner!
-
Newton Faulkner Live Session
-
Newton Faulkner - Finger Tips
-
Newton Faulkner - Hit The Ground Running
-
Cornbury: Newton Faulkner
-
Newton Faulkner talks to Steve Wright
-
Newton Faulkner: "I'm really intrigued who comes to see it because American Idiot's not a normal musical"
Back to artist