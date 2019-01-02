Dave Jones, better known as Zed Bias, is an English electronic musician based in Manchester, who operates within the UK garage/2-step, broken beat and UK funky genres, as a producer and as a DJ. He has also released material under various pseudonyms including Maddslinky, and is half of the Phuturistix duo.

Bias is best known for his single "Neighbourhood" which reached #25 in the UK charts in July 2000, having created a large underground response from late 1999 in its original version. Living in Milton Keynes at the time, he collaborated with a number of other local artists and DJs resulting in a host of well received tracks and remixes early in his producing career. Some of these have been released on his own Sidewinder/Sidestepper and Biasonic labels.

Bias started to record under the Maddslinky name in 2001, resulting in the album "Make Your Peace" in 2003 and a second "Make A Change" in 2010. Around the same time, he also became one half of the production duo Phuturistix, and has been engaged in remixing duties for many well known artists.