Zed Bias Biography (Wikipedia)
Dave Jones, better known as Zed Bias, is an English electronic musician based in Manchester, who operates within the UK garage/2-step, broken beat and UK funky genres, as a producer and as a DJ. He has also released material under various pseudonyms including Maddslinky, and is half of the Phuturistix duo.
Bias is best known for his single "Neighbourhood" which reached #25 in the UK charts in July 2000, having created a large underground response from late 1999 in its original version. Living in Milton Keynes at the time, he collaborated with a number of other local artists and DJs resulting in a host of well received tracks and remixes early in his producing career. Some of these have been released on his own Sidewinder/Sidestepper and Biasonic labels.
Bias started to record under the Maddslinky name in 2001, resulting in the album "Make Your Peace" in 2003 and a second "Make A Change" in 2010. Around the same time, he also became one half of the production duo Phuturistix, and has been engaged in remixing duties for many well known artists.
Zed Bias Tracks
Sort by