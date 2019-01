Abhay Jodhpurkar is an Indian singer born in Madhya Pradesh on July 31. He is best known for his song "Moongil Thottam", a duet with Harini for the Tamil film Kadal and "E Sanje Eke Jaruthide" for the Kannada film RangiTaranga. In 2018, he sang "Mere Naam Tu" for Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma which marks his singing debut in Bollywood.