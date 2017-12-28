SóleyIcelandic singer
Sóley
Sóley Stefánsdóttir, better known simply as Sóley, is an Icelandic multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter.
The Sun Will Go Out
Sin Fang
I Will Never
Sóley
One Eyed Lady
Sóley
Pretty Face
Sóley
Bad Dream
Sóley
