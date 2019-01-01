다나South Korean singer. Born 17 July 1986
다나
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1986-07-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3e86122b-e165-4352-be20-c6914af47d76
다나 Tracks
Sort by
다나 Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Sir Cliff Richard: "Hearing your record on the radio was - and still is - a big thrill"
-
What advice did Bo Diddley give to David Essex?
-
Cliff Richard on some of today's young artists: "They are so much better than we were at that stage of our careers."
-
Can you imagine a Cliff Richard and Elvis Presley album?!
-
Sir Cliff Richard In Session
-
Sir Cliff Richard: "Without Elvis, there'd be no Cliff"
-
Sir Cliff gives Chris a guitar lesson in Blue Suede Shoes...
-
Sir Cliff Richard: "I've slept two hours a night for the past two years"
-
David Essex talks about playing for The Krays
-
Sir Cliff Richard: "I'm so happy the cloud has been moved on"
Back to artist