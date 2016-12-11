Devil Sold His Soul are an ambient influenced metalcore band from London, formed in 2004 and signed to Basick Records. Three members of the band used to be in Mahumodo. They released their debut studio album A Fragile Hope on 18 June 2007, after the release of their debut EP Darkness Prevails, produced by Mark Williams.[citation needed] The band released their second studio album Blessed & Cursed (mixed by Steve Evetts) on 18 June 2010. On 8 August 2010 they played at the Hevy Music Festival held near Folkestone, Kent, before embarking on a UK tour with Architects. In January 2011, the band announced that bassist Iain Trotter has left the band to pursue a career outside music. He was replaced by Jozef Norocky, former guitarist of Rinoa. In mid-March 2013, Ed Gibbs announced that he would be leaving the band to also pursue a career outside the band after the upcoming music festivals were over. In April, Paul Green, one of the two vocalists of The Arusha Accord, replaced him as the band's vocalist. Devil Sold His Soul signed a deal with Basick at the end of 2013, coinciding with the release of a music video for their single "Time".