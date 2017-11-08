Ian Tindale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1960-12-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3e81378d-f492-4ce0-a678-da58ec618bdb
Ian Tindale Performances & Interviews
Ian Tindale Tracks
Sort by
Cricketers of Hambledon
Peter Warlock
Cricketers of Hambledon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br456.jpglink
Cricketers of Hambledon
Performer
September
Richard Strauss
September
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
September
Herbst
Hugo Wolf
Herbst
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br176.jpglink
Herbst
Singer
Fruhlingslied
Franz Schubert
Fruhlingslied
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Fruhlingslied
Only the Wanderer
Gerald Finzi
Only the Wanderer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7b.jpglink
Only the Wanderer
Performer
The Thought, Op.45 no.5 from Humbert Wolfe Songs
Gustav Holst
The Thought, Op.45 no.5 from Humbert Wolfe Songs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q9xg2.jpglink
The Thought, Op.45 no.5 from Humbert Wolfe Songs
Performer
Go, lovely rose
Quilter
Go, lovely rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Go, lovely rose
Performer
Back to artist