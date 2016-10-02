Edwin HatchBorn 4 September 1835. Died 10 November 1889
Edwin Hatch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1835-09-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3e809376-7471-4fce-aa3f-453a512f63c1
Edwin Hatch Biography (Wikipedia)
Edwin Hatch (September 4, 1835 Derby, England – November 10, 1889 Oxford, England) was an English theologian. He is best known as the author of the book Influence of Greek Ideas and Usages Upon the Christian Church, which was based on the lectures he presented during the 1888 Hibbert Lectures and which were edited and published following his death. He is also remembered as the composer of the hymn "Breathe on Me, Breath of God."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Edwin Hatch Tracks
Sort by
Breathe On Me, Breath Of God (feat. Michael Haynes & Reg Vardy Brass Quintet)
The Choir and Congregation of Trinity Church, Gosforth, Charles Lockheart, Geoff Ellerby, Geoff Ellerby & Edwin Hatch
Breathe On Me, Breath Of God (feat. Michael Haynes & Reg Vardy Brass Quintet)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breathe On Me, Breath Of God (feat. Michael Haynes & Reg Vardy Brass Quintet)
Composer
Conductor
Featured Artist
Music Arranger
Last played on
Breathe On Me, Breath Of God
Edwin Hatch
Breathe On Me, Breath Of God
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Breathe On Me, Breath Of God
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist