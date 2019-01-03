Rupert HolmesBorn 24 February 1947
Rupert Holmes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0383x96.jpg
1947-02-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3e7ef7ed-18c1-436d-b946-7e7e63ace408
Rupert Holmes Biography (Wikipedia)
Rupert Holmes (born David Goldstein on February 24, 1947) is a British-American composer, singer-songwriter, musician, dramatist and author. He is widely known for the hit singles "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)" (1979) and "Him" (1980). He is also known for his musicals Drood, which earned him two Tony Awards, and Curtains, and for his television series Remember WENN.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rupert Holmes Tracks
Sort by
Escape (The Pina Colada Song)
Rupert Holmes
Escape (The Pina Colada Song)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383x96.jpglink
Him
Rupert Holmes
Him
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383x96.jpglink
Him
Last played on
Our National Pastime
Rupert Holmes
Our National Pastime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383x96.jpglink
Our National Pastime
Last played on
Pina Colada Song
Rupert Holmes
Pina Colada Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383x96.jpglink
Pina Colada Song
Last played on
Escape
Rupert Holmes
Escape
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383x96.jpglink
Escape
Last played on
Playlists featuring Rupert Holmes
Rupert Holmes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist