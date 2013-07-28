Ronan TynanBorn 14 May 1960
Ronan Tynan
1960-05-14
Ronan Tynan Biography (Wikipedia)
Ronan Tynan (born 14 May 1960) is an Irish tenor singer and former Paralympic athlete.
He was a member of The Irish Tenors re-joining in 2011 while continuing to pursue his solo career since May 2004. In the United States, audiences know him for his involvement with that vocal group and for his renditions of "God Bless America." He is also known for participating in the 1984 and 1988 Summer Paralympics.
Ronan Tynan Tracks
The Holy City
Ronan Tynan
The Holy City
The Holy City
La vie en rose
Ronan Tynan
La vie en rose
La vie en rose
