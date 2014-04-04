Miri Ben‐AriBorn 4 December 1978
1978-12-04
Miri Ben-Ari (Hebrew: מירי בן-ארי; born December 4, 1978) is an Israeli-American violinist. She lives in New Jersey.
One Life
Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
One Life
One Life
Dim The Lights
Miri Ben‐Ari
Dim The Lights
Dim The Lights
