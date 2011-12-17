The Shining were an English rock supergroup formed in 2000. The band was composed of Duncan Baxter (vocals), Dan MacBean (guitar), Mark Heaney (drums), Simon Jones (bass), and Simon Tong (guitar, keyboards), the latter two both being members of The Verve.

The band originally featured former Stone Roses & The Seahorses guitarist John Squire, however he chose to leave the group early in the band's lifetime. The Shining released three singles throughout 2002, all of which were minor successes. Their one and only LP, titled True Skies and produced by Youth, followed in September of the same year, issued by Zuma Recordings. The band split in 2003.