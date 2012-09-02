Diego Andrés González Boneta (November 29, 1990) is a Mexican-American singer and actor. He is best known for his lead roles in projects such as Rock of Ages (2012), Underemployed (2012) and Luis Miguel (2018).

He recorded his self-titled debut album with his first single, Responde in 2005. A Brazilian version of the album with songs in Portuguese was recorded in 2006. In 2008 he released his second album titled Indigo.