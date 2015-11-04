Ray JacksonBorn 12 December 1948
Lindsay Raymond "Ray" Jackson (born 12 December 1948, Wallsend, Northumberland) is a mandolin and harmonica player. He was a member and also joint lead vocalist, with Alan Hull, of the folk-rock group Lindisfarne from their original formation in 1970 until his departure in 1990. The group's drummer Ray Laidlaw shared the same forename, and thus Jackson was generally known in the group as "Jacka".
After leaving school he studied graphics at Newcastle College of Art and Industrial Design, where he met Laidlaw.
