Douglas LeedyBorn 3 March 1938. Died 28 March 2015
Douglas Leedy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1938-03-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3e72c7f3-c1b3-417a-8a73-8a29eec7d60c
Douglas Leedy Biography (Wikipedia)
Douglas Leedy (March 3, 1938 - March 28, 2015 ) was an American composer, performer and music scholar.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Douglas Leedy Tracks
Sort by
Good King Wenceslas
Douglas Leedy
Good King Wenceslas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good King Wenceslas
Last played on
God Rest Ye Merry Christmas
Douglas Leedy
God Rest Ye Merry Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
God Rest Ye Merry Christmas
Last played on
Douglas Leedy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist