Ivor RaymondeBorn 22 October 1926. Died 4 June 1990
Ivor Raymonde
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1926-10-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3e728c8c-3001-4e0a-bf66-85f49aaad356
Ivor Raymonde Biography (Wikipedia)
Ivor Raymonde (born Ivor Pomerance, 22 October 1926 – 4 June 1990) was a British musician, songwriter, arranger and actor, best known for his distinctive rock-orchestral arrangements for Dusty Springfield and others in the 1960s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ivor Raymonde Tracks
Sort by
Love You Till Tuesday (Single Version)
David Bowie
Love You Till Tuesday (Single Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06v4j79.jpglink
Love You Till Tuesday (Single Version)
Last played on
With A Song In My Heart
Ivor Raymonde
With A Song In My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
With A Song In My Heart
Last played on
Back to artist