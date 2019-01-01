Philip KirkorovBorn 30 April 1967
Philip Kirkorov
1967-04-30
Philip Kirkorov Biography (Wikipedia)
Philipp Bedrosovich Kirkorov PAR (Russian: Фили́пп Бедро́сович Кирко́ров; Bulgarian: Филип Бедросов Киркоров, born 30 April 1967) is a Russian pop singer of Armenian-Bulgarian origin. He is a five-time winner of the "Best Selling Russian Artist" title at the World Music Awards ceremonies.
