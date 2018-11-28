King HarvestFormed 1970
King Harvest
1970
King Harvest Biography (Wikipedia)
King Harvest was a 1970s French-American rock band that formed in Paris, known for their 1972 hit single, "Dancing in the Moonlight".
King Harvest Tracks
Dancing In The Moonlight
Dancing In The Moonlight
