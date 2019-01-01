Kevin MichaelUS R&B/soul vocalist. Born 22 October 1985
Kevin Michael
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1985-10-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3e6dff29-3121-4d3c-bb61-92dfc849039f
Kevin Michael Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin Michael (born Kevin Michael Seward, October 22, 1985 in Chester, Pennsylvania) is an American pop artist that was signed to Downtown Records in 2007, the same year he released his self-titled debut album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kevin Michael Tracks
Sort by
Kevin Michael Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist