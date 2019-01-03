WarUS funk/rock band. Formed 1969. Disbanded 1994
War Biography (Wikipedia)
War (originally called Eric Burdon and War) is an American funk band from Long Beach, California, known for several hit songs (including "Spill the Wine", "The World Is a Ghetto", "The Cisco Kid", "Why Can't We Be Friends?", "Low Rider", and "Summer"). Formed in 1969, War is a musical crossover band which fuses elements of rock, funk, jazz, Latin, rhythm and blues, and reggae. Their album The World Is a Ghetto was the best-selling album of 1973. The band transcended racial and cultural barriers with a multi-ethnic line-up. War was subject to many line-up changes over the course of its formation, leaving member Leroy "Lonnie" Jordan as the only original member in the current line-up; four other members created a new group called the Lowrider Band.
War Tracks
Galaxy
Me And Baby Brother
Low Rider
War Is Coming! War Is Coming!
The Cisco Kid
Why Can't We Be Friends?
Smile Happy
Spill The Wine (feat. Eric Burdon)
All Day Music
Slippin' Into Darkness
