More Fire Crew was an East London-based English grime crew from Waltham Forest, and was one of the first crews in the grime scene.

The crew was formed by Ozzie B, M.C. G Man aka Gary Greer and Lethal Bizzle, all of whom attended secondary school together. Ozzie and Lethal soon joined up with their friend Seani B, who was a DJ on Amy FM. Meanwhile, More Fire's third prospective member Neeko met Ozzie B in a sound engineering training programme. The group first became known when they would host a show on Deja Vu FM, one of London's biggest pirate radio stations at the time.

They are best known for their 2002 single "Oi!", which reached number 7 on the UK Singles Chart. In 2002, their debut studio album, More Fire Crew CV, was released, and they contributed a cover of Gabrielle's "Dreams" to the album NME & Warchild Presents 1 Love. In the same year they were dropped by their record label, with Lethal setting up his own eponymous record label and going on to a successful solo career.