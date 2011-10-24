Maxwell Davis40s tenor sax and arranger "The Father of West Coast R&B". Born 14 January 1916. Died 18 September 1970
Maxwell Davis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1916-01-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3e6657c9-8fc4-4202-bc95-d678db594f16
Maxwell Davis Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Maxwell Davis, Jr. (January 14, 1916 – September 18, 1970), known as Maxwell Davis, was an American R&B saxophonist, arranger and record producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Maxwell Davis Tracks
Sort by
Boogie Cocktails
Maxwell Davis
Boogie Cocktails
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boogie Cocktails
Last played on
Harry Danger
Maxwell Davis
Harry Danger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harry Danger
Last played on
Maxwell Davis Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist