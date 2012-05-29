Toni ArdenBorn 15 February 1924. Died 29 May 2012
Toni Arden (February 15, 1924, New York City as Antoinette Ardizzone – May 29, 2012, Lake Worth, Florida) was an American traditional pop music singer.
