Radio Radio
2007
Radio Radio Biography (Wikipedia)
Radio Radio is a Canadian electro hip-hop band formed in 2007 from Clare, Nova Scotia, Canada. The duo rap in Chiac, an English-influenced variety of Acadian French.
My Dance Floor
