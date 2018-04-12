Victor DéméMusician and singer-songwriter originating from a Mandinka family. Born 1962. Died 21 September 2015
Victor Démé
1962
Victor Démé Biography (Wikipedia)
Victor Démé (1962 – 21 September 2015) was a Burkinabé musician and singer-songwriter originating from a Mandinka family. His death was caused by a bout of malaria.
Victor Démé Tracks
Djon Maya
Tato Mowla
Hiné Ye Deli Lé La
Burkina Mousso
Sere
Victor Démé Links
