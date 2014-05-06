Herciana MatmujaBorn 1 February 1990
Hersjana Matmuja (born 1 February 1990), also known as Hersi Matmuja or simply Hersi is an Albanian singer, best known for winning the 52nd edition of Festivali i Këngës. In 2014 she represented Albania in Eurovision Song Contest held in Copenhagen, Denmark, with the song "One Night's Anger".
