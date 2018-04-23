Walter “Wolfman” WashingtonBorn 21 December 1943
Walter “Wolfman” Washington
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1943-12-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3e5cfcf1-4bd5-4b2e-9649-904a010b5659
Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter "Wolfman" Washington (born December 21, 1943) is an American singer and guitarist, based in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. While his roots are in blues music, he blends in the essence of funk and R&B to create his own unique sound.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Even Now (feat. Irma Thomas)
Walter “Wolfman” Washington
Even Now (feat. Irma Thomas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyjv.jpglink
Even Now (feat. Irma Thomas)
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist