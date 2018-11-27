The State Symphony Capella of Russia (Государственная академическая симфоническая капелла России) comprises an orchestra and choir, both based in Moscow, Russia. Its principal conductor is Valery Polyansky. It was formed in 1991 by merging the former USSR Ministry of Culture Symphony Orchestra (Симфонического оркестра Министерства культуры СССР) with the USSR State Chamber Choir (Государственного Камерного хора СССР). It is sometimes known as the Russian State Symphony Orchestra.