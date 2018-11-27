Russian State Symphonic CappellaFormed 1991
Russian State Symphonic Cappella
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3e58adab-e4b0-443d-a8d1-e7cf667c47c5
Biography (Wikipedia)
The State Symphony Capella of Russia (Государственная академическая симфоническая капелла России) comprises an orchestra and choir, both based in Moscow, Russia. Its principal conductor is Valery Polyansky. It was formed in 1991 by merging the former USSR Ministry of Culture Symphony Orchestra (Симфонического оркестра Министерства культуры СССР) with the USSR State Chamber Choir (Государственного Камерного хора СССР). It is sometimes known as the Russian State Symphony Orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Voyna i Mir, Op 91: Scene XI: What a dreadful scene!
Sergei Prokofiev
Voyna i Mir, Op 91: Scene XI: What a dreadful scene!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Voyna i Mir, Op 91: Scene XI: What a dreadful scene!
Last played on
Sacred Concerto No 9, 'Praise ye the Lord'
Dmitry Bortniansky
Sacred Concerto No 9, 'Praise ye the Lord'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sacred Concerto No 9, 'Praise ye the Lord'
Last played on
The Clerks (extract The Census List)
Alfred Schnittke
The Clerks (extract The Census List)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb7.jpglink
The Clerks (extract The Census List)
Orchestra
Last played on
The King of the Jews - Introduction & chorus (Entry of Christ into Jerusalem)
Alexander Glazunov
The King of the Jews - Introduction & chorus (Entry of Christ into Jerusalem)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br10d.jpglink
The King of the Jews - Introduction & chorus (Entry of Christ into Jerusalem)
Performer
Last played on
Te Deum Op.103
Antonín Dvořák
Te Deum Op.103
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Te Deum Op.103
Orchestra
Last played on
My cheeks, so white, so rosy (3 Russian Songs, Op.41'3)
Sergei Rachmaninov
My cheeks, so white, so rosy (3 Russian Songs, Op.41'3)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
My cheeks, so white, so rosy (3 Russian Songs, Op.41'3)
Orchestra
Last played on
Christmas Eve: Part 3
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Christmas Eve: Part 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
Christmas Eve: Part 3
Choir
Last played on
Karit datirebuli (Mourned by the Wind)- III. Larghetto (feat. Valery Kuzmich Polyansky)
Russian State Symphonic Cappella
Karit datirebuli (Mourned by the Wind)- III. Larghetto (feat. Valery Kuzmich Polyansky)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Karit datirebuli (Mourned by the Wind)- III. Larghetto (feat. Valery Kuzmich Polyansky)
Last played on
Waltz from Swan Lake
Russian State Symphonic Cappella
Waltz from Swan Lake
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waltz from Swan Lake
Last played on
The King of the Jews (excerpts) (feat. Alexander Glazunov & Valery Kuzmich Polyansky)
Russian State Symphonic Cappella
The King of the Jews (excerpts) (feat. Alexander Glazunov & Valery Kuzmich Polyansky)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br10d.jpglink
The King of the Jews (excerpts) (feat. Alexander Glazunov & Valery Kuzmich Polyansky)
Last played on
Jazz Suite No 2
Russian State Symphonic Cappella
Jazz Suite No 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jazz Suite No 2
Last played on
Waltz No.2 From Jazz Suite No.2
Russian State Symphonic Cappella
Waltz No.2 From Jazz Suite No.2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waltz No.2 From Jazz Suite No.2
Last played on
Te Deum Op.103 for soprano, bass, chorus and orchestra
Marina Mescheriakova
Te Deum Op.103 for soprano, bass, chorus and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Te Deum Op.103 for soprano, bass, chorus and orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist