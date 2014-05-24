Bob MortimerBorn 23 May 1959
Bob Mortimer
1959-05-23
Bob Mortimer Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Renwick Mortimer (born 23 May 1959) is an English comedian, podcast presenter, and actor. He is known for his work with Vic Reeves as part of Vic and Bob.
Reeves and Mortimer
Vic Reeves
