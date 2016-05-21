Rusty YorkBorn 24 May 1935. Died 26 January 2014
Rusty York
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1935-05-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3e57fee0-275d-455d-9144-ce2c870b658a
Rusty York Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Edward "Rusty" York (May 24, 1935 – January 26, 2014) was an American musician and singer, and member of the Rockabilly Hall of Fame. He is mostly known for his rockabilly song "Sugaree".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rusty York Tracks
Sort by
Sugaree
Rusty York
Sugaree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sugaree
Last played on
GOODNIGHT CINCINNATI, GOOD MORNING TENNESSEE
Rusty York
GOODNIGHT CINCINNATI, GOOD MORNING TENNESSEE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
TREMBLIN`
Rusty York
TREMBLIN`
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
TREMBLIN`
Last played on
Rusty York Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist