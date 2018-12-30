Michael Kibblewhite
Michael Kibblewhite is an English Choral conductor. He was educated at Magdalen College, Oxford where he was a boy chorister and soon after a Music and Choir scholar at Trinity College, Cambridge. Kibblewhite has founded and also directed a number of choirs in the south-east of England, including:
