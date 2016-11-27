Louis KrasnerBorn 24 June 1903. Died 4 May 1995
1903-06-24
Louis Krasner (21 June [O.S. 8 June] 1903 – 4 May 1995) was a renowned Ukrainian-born American classical violinist who premiered the violin concertos of Alban Berg and Arnold Schoenberg.
