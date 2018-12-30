Al JarreauBorn 12 March 1940. Died 12 February 2017
Al Jarreau
1940-03-12
Al Jarreau Biography (Wikipedia)
Alwin "Al" Lopez Jarreau (March 12, 1940 – February 12, 2017) was an American singer and musician. He received a total of seven Grammy Awards and was nominated for over a dozen more. Jarreau is perhaps best known for his 1981 album Breakin' Away. He also sang the theme song of the late-1980s television series Moonlighting, and was among the performers on the 1985 charity song "We Are the World."
Al Jarreau Performances & Interviews
Al Jarreau Tracks
Mornin'
Mornin'
Last played on
We're In This Love Together
We're In This Love Together
Last played on
Winter Wonderland
Winter Wonderland
Last played on
Why Do the Nations So Furiously Rage?
Why Do the Nations So Furiously Rage?
Last played on
So Good
So Good
Last played on
Moonlighting (Theme)
Moonlighting (Theme)
Last played on
Moonlighting
Moonlighting
Last played on
Trouble In Paradise
Trouble In Paradise
Last played on
Love Is Waiting
Love Is Waiting
Last played on
My Old Friend
My Old Friend
Last played on
Fire And Rain
Fire And Rain
Last played on
I'm Beginning To See The Light
I'm Beginning To See The Light
Last played on
Day By Day (feat. Al Jarreau)
Day By Day (feat. Al Jarreau)
Last played on
Easy
Easy
Last played on
