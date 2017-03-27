Mayra VerónicaBorn 20 August 1977
1977-08-20
Mayra Verónica Biography (Wikipedia)
Mayra Verónica Aruca Rodríguez (born August 20, 1980) is a Cuban-born American model and singer most famous for appearances on Spanish-language television. Verónica's role on Univision's Don Francisco Presenta brought her to the attention of FHM magazine's US edition. After appearing in FHM she was included in its 2004 calendar and went on to do additional magazine work. She made appearances on many Spanish language television shows, as well as appearing in music videos and television commercials.
She is noted for being a spokeswoman for USO.
Mayra Verónica
Mayra Verónica
Mayra Verónica Links
