Mal HallettBorn 1893. Died 20 November 1952
Mal Hallett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1893
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3e52a2b8-c6ed-4963-b25d-b6d1e19e95f7
Mal Hallett Biography (Wikipedia)
Mal Hallett (born 1893, Roxbury, Massachusetts – died November 20, 1952, Boston) was an American jazz violinist and bandleader.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mal Hallett Tracks
Sort by
Have You Forgotten.....
Mal Hallett
Have You Forgotten.....
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Have You Forgotten.....
Last played on
Back to artist