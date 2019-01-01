Bent Fabricius-BjerreBorn 7 December 1924
Bent Fabricius-Bjerre
1924-12-07
Bent Fabricius-Bjerre Biography (Wikipedia)
Bent Fabricius-Bjerre (born 7 December 1924), better known internationally as Bent Fabric, is a Danish pianist and composer.
