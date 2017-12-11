Earl JohnsonOld-time fiddler. Born 24 August 1886. Died 31 May 1965
Earl Johnson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1886-08-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3e485a7b-6d6d-4c80-a5cd-0c54fb8cd837
Earl Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Earl Johnson (August 24, 1886 in Gwinnett County, Georgia – May 31, 1965) was an old time fiddler who was influenced by the music of Gid Tanner and his Skillet Lickers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Earl Johnson Tracks
Sort by
Boil Dem Cabbage Down
Earl Johnson
Boil Dem Cabbage Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boil Dem Cabbage Down
Last played on
Playlists featuring Earl Johnson
Earl Johnson Links
Back to artist