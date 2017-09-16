James Dumbelton
James Dumbelton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3e46f9ee-e86f-45e0-a6c3-411d506e44b8
James Dumbelton Tracks
Sort by
College Boy
James Dumbelton
College Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kernow Set
James Dumbleton with Andy Clarke
Kernow Set
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kernow Set
Performer
Last played on
The Smuggler
James Dumbleton with Andy Clarke
The Smuggler
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Smuggler
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist