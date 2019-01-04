Wondress HutchinsonAmerican electronic dance/jazz fusion singer, vocalist with Mantronix as "Wondress"
Wondress Hutchinson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3e460a5d-b2c7-4656-9aa7-8a6df95848ca
Wondress Hutchinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Wondress Hutchinson, also known as, Wondress, is an American electronic dance music and jazz fusion singer who has worked with old school hip hop/electro funk group Mantronix (1990 album This Should Move Ya, where she sang lead vocals on the album's Top 10 British Singles hits, "Got to Have Your Love", and "Take Your Time").
In 1995, Hutchinson sang background vocals for jazz fusion group, Spyro Gyra (1995 album Love and Other Obsessions).
More recently, in 2001 and again in 2003, Hutchinson sang lead and background for Baltimore-based house music artist DJ Spen ("Solid Ground EP" (2001)), and gospel music/house music group, Jasper Street Co. (Interpretations (The Remix Collection) (2003)).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wondress Hutchinson Tracks
Sort by
Got To Have Your Love
Mantronix & Wondress
Got To Have Your Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Got To Have Your Love
Performer
Last played on
Got To Have Your Love (12" version)
Mantronix & Wondress Hutchinson
Got To Have Your Love (12" version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Got To Have Your Love (12" version)
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist