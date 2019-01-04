Wondress Hutchinson, also known as, Wondress, is an American electronic dance music and jazz fusion singer who has worked with old school hip hop/electro funk group Mantronix (1990 album This Should Move Ya, where she sang lead vocals on the album's Top 10 British Singles hits, "Got to Have Your Love", and "Take Your Time").

In 1995, Hutchinson sang background vocals for jazz fusion group, Spyro Gyra (1995 album Love and Other Obsessions).

More recently, in 2001 and again in 2003, Hutchinson sang lead and background for Baltimore-based house music artist DJ Spen ("Solid Ground EP" (2001)), and gospel music/house music group, Jasper Street Co. (Interpretations (The Remix Collection) (2003)).