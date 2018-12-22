Jens Peter JacobsenBorn 7 April 1847. Died 30 April 1885
Jens Peter Jacobsen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1847-04-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3e414aef-9374-4936-9c16-6970887f12fb
Jens Peter Jacobsen Biography (Wikipedia)
Jens Peter Jacobsen (7 April 1847 – 30 April 1885) was a Danish novelist, poet, and scientist, in Denmark often just written as "J. P. Jacobsen" (and pronounced "I. P. Jacobsen"). He began the naturalist movement in Danish literature and was a part of the Modern Breakthrough.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jens Peter Jacobsen Tracks
Sort by
Three choral songs
Wilhelm Stenhammar
Three choral songs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1dq.jpglink
Three choral songs
Last played on
Back to artist