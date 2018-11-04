North Sea Radio OrchestraFormed 2002
North Sea Radio Orchestra
2002
Biography (Wikipedia)
North Sea Radio Orchestra (generally abbreviated to NSRO) is an English contemporary music ensemble and cross-disciplinary chamber orchestra (plus chorus).
The NSRO was set up mainly as a vehicle for the compositions of its musical director, Craig Fortnam, but has also performed works by William D. Drake and James Larcombe. The ensemble is notable for its post-modern fusion of Romantic music and later twentieth century forms, and for its bridging of the worlds of contemporary classical music, British folk music, London art rock and poetry (setting music to poems by W.B. Yeats, Thomas Hardy, Alfred, Lord Tennyson and Daniel Dundas Maitland).
Tracks
The British Road
The British Road
The British Road
Move Eastward Happy Earth (6 Music Session, 29 Oct 2008)
Move Eastward Happy Earth (6 Music Session, 29 Oct 2008)
Harbour Wall Instrumental (6 Music Session, 29 Oct 2008)
Harbour Wall Instrumental (6 Music Session, 29 Oct 2008)
Hole I The Sky (6 Music Session, 06 Jun 2007)
Hole I The Sky (6 Music Session, 06 Jun 2007)
Copt Guilders (6 Music Session, 06 Jun 2007)
Copt Guilders (6 Music Session, 06 Jun 2007)
He Wishes for the Cloths of Heaven
He Wishes for the Cloths of Heaven
He Gives His Beloved Certain Rhymes
He Gives His Beloved Certain Rhymes
Vishnu Schist
Vishnu Schist
Vishnu Schist
Dronne
Dronne
Dronne
Personent Hodie - Hub Session 23/11/2006
Personent Hodie - Hub Session 23/11/2006
Personent Hodie - Hub Session 23/11/2006
King Standing - Hub Session 23/11/2006
King Standing - Hub Session 23/11/2006
King Standing - Hub Session 23/11/2006
O Come O Come Emmanuel
O Come O Come Emmanuel
O Come O Come Emmanuel
Guitar Miniature No. 4
Guitar Miniature No. 4
Guitar Miniature No. 4
Queen Of All The Day And Night
Queen Of All The Day And Night
Queen Of All The Day And Night
The British Road (Short Version)
The British Road (Short Version)
The British Road (Short Version)
Stations Green (6 Music Session, 06 Jun 2007)
Stations Green (6 Music Session, 06 Jun 2007)
The Earth Beneath Our Feet
The Earth Beneath Our Feet
The Earth Beneath Our Feet
Guitar Minature No. 2 (6 Music Session, 06 Jun 2007)
Guitar Minature No. 2 (6 Music Session, 06 Jun 2007)
Bagpuss / Uncle Feedle - 6Music Session 12/10/2009
Bagpuss / Uncle Feedle - 6Music Session 12/10/2009
Ivor The Engine: Theme & Variations - 6Music Session 12/10/2009
Ivor The Engine: Theme & Variations - 6Music Session 12/10/2009
Phantom - 6Music Session 12/10/2009
Phantom - 6Music Session 12/10/2009
Phantom - 6Music Session 12/10/2009
