Prima Donna, Glam Punk, United States
Prima Donna
Prima Donna is an American rock and roll band from Los Angeles, featuring singer/guitarist Kevin Preston (formerly of The Skulls), saxophonist/keyboardist Aaron Minton, drummer David S. Field, and bassist "Lights Out" Levine. The band released its first album in 2005.
Love Enough
Prima Donna
Love Enough
Love Enough
