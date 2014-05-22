Hindu Love GodsFormed 1984. Disbanded 1990
Hindu Love Gods
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1984
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3e409194-d1e7-45c2-8e91-b4918e86da7d
Hindu Love Gods Biography (Wikipedia)
Hindu Love Gods was an American rock band that was, in essence, an occasional side project of members of R.E.M., with (at various times) Warren Zevon and Bryan Cook.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hindu Love Gods Tracks
Sort by
Raspberry Beret
Hindu Love Gods
Raspberry Beret
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Raspberry Beret
Last played on
Walking Blues
Hindu Love Gods
Walking Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walking Blues
Last played on
Vigilante Man
Hindu Love Gods
Vigilante Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vigilante Man
Last played on
Hindu Love Gods Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist