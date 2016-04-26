Kristopher Bowers (born April 5, 1989) is an American composer and pianist who has composed scores for film and television, including Dear White People and Kobe Bryant's Muse. He has worked with José James, Marcus Miller, and Kanye West. He won the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Piano Competition in 2011 and a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Direction and Composition in 2017 for The Snowy Day.