Kris BowersBorn 5 April 1989
Kris Bowers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02n64s9.jpg
1989-04-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3e39f8e6-cf92-4e8f-a4ad-f13ef164a536
Kris Bowers Biography (Wikipedia)
Kristopher Bowers (born April 5, 1989) is an American composer and pianist who has composed scores for film and television, including Dear White People and Kobe Bryant's Muse. He has worked with José James, Marcus Miller, and Kanye West. He won the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Piano Competition in 2011 and a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Direction and Composition in 2017 for The Snowy Day.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kris Bowers Tracks
Sort by
Still (feat. Tunji Ige, High Klassified & Kris Bowers)
Christian Rich
Still (feat. Tunji Ige, High Klassified & Kris Bowers)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030vm39.jpglink
Still (feat. Tunji Ige, High Klassified & Kris Bowers)
Last played on
Forget-Er (feat. Julia Easterlin)
Kris Bowers
Forget-Er (feat. Julia Easterlin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n64s9.jpglink
Forget-Er (feat. Julia Easterlin)
Last played on
Forget-Er (feat. Julia Easterlin)
Kris Bowers
Forget-Er (feat. Julia Easterlin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n64s9.jpglink
Forget-Er (feat. Julia Easterlin)
Last played on
Kris Bowers Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist