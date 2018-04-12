AaradhnaNZ hip-hop/R&B vocalist. Born 20 December 1983
Aaradhna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1983-12-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3e384e70-4459-4c51-bef4-9b61e624503d
Aaradhna Biography (Wikipedia)
Aaradhna Jayantilal Patel (born 20 December 1983), better known by her stage name Aaradhna, is a New Zealand-born musical recording artist signed under the music label Dawn Raid Entertainment. She made her musical debut in 2004 featuring on the single "Getting Stronger" with the group Adeaze which peaked at number one on the official New Zealand Singles Chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Aaradhna Tracks
Sort by
Keep My Cool
Aaradhna
Keep My Cool
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep My Cool
Last played on
Dapper Man
Aaradhna
Dapper Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dapper Man
Last played on
Aaradhna Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist