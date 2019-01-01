Matthew James Firth ColemanBorn 9 August 1973
Biography (Wikipedia)
M. J. Cole (born Matthew James Firth Coleman, 9 August 1973) is an English DJ, record producer, musician and remixer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
