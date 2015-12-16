AnnaGraceFormed June 2008
AnnaGrace
2008-06
AnnaGrace Biography (Wikipedia)
AnnaGrace was a Belgian progressive house, electro house, and deep house music project fronted by Belgian singer Annemie Coenen and produced by DJ and record producer Peter Luts. The project first achieved success in 2008 with the hit singles "You Make Me Feel", "Let the Feelings Go," "Love Keeps Calling" and the 2010 debut AnnaGrace album Ready to Dare. Today, Coenen continues to tour worldwide as AnnaGrace and Ian Van Dahl performing her biggest house hits.
AnnaGrace Tracks
