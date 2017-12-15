Annie Lennox Biography (Wikipedia)
Ann Lennox, OBE (born 25 December 1954) is a Scottish singer, songwriter, political activist and philanthropist. After achieving moderate success in the late 1970s as part of the new wave band The Tourists, she and fellow musician David A. Stewart went on to achieve major international success in the 1980s as Eurythmics. With a total of eight Brit Awards, which includes being named Best British Female Artist a record six times, Lennox has been named the "Brits Champion of Champions".
Lennox embarked on a solo career in 1992 with her debut album, Diva, which produced several hit singles including "Why" and "Walking on Broken Glass". To date, she has released six solo studio albums and a compilation album, The Annie Lennox Collection (2009). Aside from her eight Brit Awards, she has also collected four Grammy Awards and an MTV Video Music Award. In 2002, Lennox received a Billboard Century Award; the highest accolade from Billboard Magazine. In 2004, she won both the Golden Globe and the Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Into the West", written for the soundtrack to the feature film The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.
Annie Lennox chats with Ken
Annie Lennox speaks to Johnnie Walker
Annie Lennox is inducted into the Singers Hall of Fame
Annie Lennox Tracks
Sort by
Walking On Broken Glass
Why
Little Bird
Put a Little Love in Your Heart
The First Noel
In The Bleak Midwinter
Silent Night
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
The Holly & The Ivy
