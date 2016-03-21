Righeira is an Italo disco duo, formed in Turin, Italy in 1981 and consisting of Stefano Rota and Stefano Righi. The duo became famous in continental Europe for their 1983 single "Vamos A La Playa" (Let's Go to the Beach), written in Spanish by brothers Carmelo and Michelangelo of La Bionda fame. The track reached No. 53 in the UK Singles Chart.

That same year, it was followed up by the single "No Tengo Dinero" (I Don't Have Money), which was accompanied with an animated video directed by Pierluigi de Mas [it]. Both singles were successful in the record charts. "L'estate Sta Finendo" (The Summer Is Ending), was released in 1985 and hit No. 2 in Italy, but failed to peak the charts in other countries. The song has since found popularity as a reworked football chant at several clubs throughout the world, such as at Liverpool F.C. where it is known as "Allez Allez Allez."