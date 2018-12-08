Juan Fernando Silvetti Adorno (27 March 1944 – 5 July 2003), professionally known as Bebu Silvetti or simply Silvetti, was an Argentine-born Mexican pianist, composer, conductor, arranger, and record producer. In the 1970s he moved to Mexico and got the nationality. Popularly known for the 1977 instrumental disco hit, "Lluvia De Primavera" ("Spring Rain" in English), the album was produced in Mexico and for the 1980 modern instrumental mariachi album. Silvetti was also a successful, Grammy-winning producer for a wide variety of Latin and international music performers. He was the father of the actress Anna Silvetti. Silvetti also worked in the music of successful films and telenovelas in Mexico.